Left Menu

Benny Blanco's Birthday Prom: A Night to Remember for Selena Gomez

Record producer Benny Blanco celebrated his birthday with a prom-themed party for his fiancée, Selena Gomez, who had never experienced a high school prom. The couple, who went public with their relationship in December 2023, recently launched a collaborative album showcasing their relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:32 IST
Benny Blanco's Birthday Prom: A Night to Remember for Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez (Image source: Instagram/ @selenagomez). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco recently celebrated his birthday with a unique prom-themed party, explicitly designed for his fiancée, Selena Gomez. According to People Magazine, the celebration was inspired by Gomez's revelation that she had never attended a high school prom.

Appearing on Jennifer Hudson's talk show, Blanco shared, "Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I'd throw us a prom for my birthday." The event was a nostalgic journey for Blanco, who recounted past proms attended with friends and a girlfriend, but said this recent prom with his partner was his favorite.

Prom essentials were not overlooked, as Blanco presented Gomez with a corsage. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in December 2023 through social media interactions, recently released their first collaborative album. This project offers fans an intimate look into their developing relationship, reported People.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025