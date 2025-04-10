Benny Blanco's Birthday Prom: A Night to Remember for Selena Gomez

Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco recently celebrated his birthday with a unique prom-themed party, explicitly designed for his fiancée, Selena Gomez. According to People Magazine, the celebration was inspired by Gomez's revelation that she had never attended a high school prom.

Appearing on Jennifer Hudson's talk show, Blanco shared, "Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I'd throw us a prom for my birthday." The event was a nostalgic journey for Blanco, who recounted past proms attended with friends and a girlfriend, but said this recent prom with his partner was his favorite.

Prom essentials were not overlooked, as Blanco presented Gomez with a corsage. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in December 2023 through social media interactions, recently released their first collaborative album. This project offers fans an intimate look into their developing relationship, reported People.

(With inputs from agencies.)