Devotion Unbound: 15 Lakh Pilgrims Flood Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham

New Delhi, India – An overwhelming wave of faith saw over 15 lakh devotees flock to the Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham temple on Alipur Road, as reported on January 2.

Treeman Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri, National President of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, noted that the turnout was beyond imagination, with devotees lining up from 2 am to 2 pm to seek blessings. The national highway experienced major congestion as queues stretched for miles.

The event saw devotees chanting Baba's name and partaking in prasad. Security measures were carefully managed, allowing for a smooth flow of traffic, thanks to the cooperation of both devotees and law enforcement. Special provisions were made for the elderly, and the efforts of Delhi Police and Traffic Police were publicly appreciated by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)