Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 82nd Golden Globes

The spotlight is on the 82nd Annual Golden Globes as excitement builds ahead of the January 5 ceremony. Organizers have announced an impressive roster of presenters, including Hollywood heavyweights like Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Fans can also expect appearances from Dwayne Johnson, Elton John, and Zoe Kravitz, among others.

This year's event is notable not only for its stellar lineup but also for a significant milestone: comedian Nikki Glaser will make history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. With Netflix dominating the nominations across TV and film categories, the stage is set for a memorable night celebrating achievements in entertainment.

Adding to the evening's highlights, Viola Davis will be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Known for her Oscar and Golden Globe-winning role in 'Fences,' Davis also received a nomination for 2022's 'The Woman King.' Meanwhile, India's hopes soar with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light,' securing two nominations, showcasing international talent at the Globes.

