Cinematic Journeys: The Mutual Admiration of Payal Kapadia and Miguel Gomes

Directors Payal Kapadia and Miguel Gomes share mutual admiration for each other's work. Gomes' film 'Grand Tour', notable for its experimental style, was shot during the pandemic and is streaming on MUBI India. Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' previously won the Grand Prix award at Cannes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:53 IST
Payal Kapadia
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Miguel Gomes have expressed deep respect for each other's cinematic contributions. This mutual admiration was evident when Kapadia lauded Gomes during her Cannes acceptance speech.

Gomes, celebrated for his experimental filmmaking, recently premiered 'Grand Tour', a project showcasing his signature style. Notably, this film captures a narrative journey across Asia during the volatile backdrop of the pandemic, blending period cinematography with color documentary footage.

The film's production journey was fraught with challenges, including Covid restrictions and unforeseen events, but Gomes' adaptable directing style prevailed. His next ambitious project, 'Savagery', is a war film inspired by historical events in Brazil.

