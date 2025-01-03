Breaking Barriers: Thane Half Marathon 2023 Elevates Inclusivity
The third edition of the Thane Half Marathon, hosted by Runwal Realty and Playfree Sports India, celebrated inclusivity and health. Featuring over 3000 participants, including 30 para-athletes, the event aimed to support para-athletic champions by providing prosthetic legs, exemplifying Runwal's commitment to community and resilience.
- Country:
- India
Runwal Realty, a leading force in India's real estate sector, orchestrated the third Thane Half Marathon in partnership with Playfree Sports India. Held at the emblematic Runwal 25 Hour Life in Thane West, the event themed 'Breaking Barriers, Building Champions' successfully drew over 3000 runners.
Prominent for its purpose, the marathon ensured all proceedings funded prosthetic legs for India's para-athletes, championing Runwal's mission of resilience and significant social change. The Humable Foundation enhanced the initiative's impact towards a more inclusive society.
Sanya Runwal, Director at Runwal Realty, celebrated the marathon as an annual highlight, emphasizing the symbolic connection with community goals and the broader vision of expanding possibilities for societal good.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Patricia de Lille Emphasizes Sustainability, Community Engagement, and Safety in Tourism
Tragedy Strikes at Holiday Charity Event in Nigeria
Tragic Loss: Stampedes at Nigerian Charity Events Claim 32 Lives
Tragedy at Charity Events: Nigerian Stampede Highlights Food Crisis
Desperate Struggle: Tragedy at Nigerian Charity Events