Breaking Barriers: Thane Half Marathon 2023 Elevates Inclusivity

Runwal Realty, a leading force in India's real estate sector, orchestrated the third Thane Half Marathon in partnership with Playfree Sports India. Held at the emblematic Runwal 25 Hour Life in Thane West, the event themed 'Breaking Barriers, Building Champions' successfully drew over 3000 runners.

Prominent for its purpose, the marathon ensured all proceedings funded prosthetic legs for India's para-athletes, championing Runwal's mission of resilience and significant social change. The Humable Foundation enhanced the initiative's impact towards a more inclusive society.

Sanya Runwal, Director at Runwal Realty, celebrated the marathon as an annual highlight, emphasizing the symbolic connection with community goals and the broader vision of expanding possibilities for societal good.

