Left Menu

Rising Tide: Girl Cadets Strengthen NCC Ranks

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has seen an increase in the percentage of girl cadets to 40%. A Republic Day camp in Delhi features 2,361 cadets, including a record 917 girls. NCC aims to promote patriotism, discipline, and leadership among young cadets through expanded activities and competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:37 IST
Rising Tide: Girl Cadets Strengthen NCC Ranks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is witnessing a significant rise in the involvement of girl cadets, now comprising 40% of the corps. This increase comes as officials announce a phased expansion strategy for the NCC over the coming years.

The recently commenced NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi, starting on December 30, has attracted 2,361 cadets, including a record-breaking 917 girl participants. This annual gathering emphasizes the importance of instilling values of patriotism, discipline, and leadership in young cadets.

During a press briefing, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of NCC, highlighted the introduction of a new competition category focused on ideas and innovation, stressing the camp's role as a training and cultural activity hub. Participation also includes cadets from more than 15 foreign countries, aiming to foster global camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025