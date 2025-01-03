Rising Tide: Girl Cadets Strengthen NCC Ranks

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is witnessing a significant rise in the involvement of girl cadets, now comprising 40% of the corps. This increase comes as officials announce a phased expansion strategy for the NCC over the coming years.

The recently commenced NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi, starting on December 30, has attracted 2,361 cadets, including a record-breaking 917 girl participants. This annual gathering emphasizes the importance of instilling values of patriotism, discipline, and leadership in young cadets.

During a press briefing, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of NCC, highlighted the introduction of a new competition category focused on ideas and innovation, stressing the camp's role as a training and cultural activity hub. Participation also includes cadets from more than 15 foreign countries, aiming to foster global camaraderie.

