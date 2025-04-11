Left Menu

India's Expanding Tech Role: A Vision for Global Partnership

Nivruti Rai, CEO of Invest India, emphasized India's pivotal role in global tech, highlighting partnerships with the US at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit. She cited India's strengths in AI, data infrastructure and investments in energy as key drivers of its burgeoning influence in the technological landscape.

Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, addressed the Carnegie Global Tech Summit in New Delhi, focusing on India's growing influence in the worldwide technology ecosystem. She emphasized India's readiness to collaborate with the United States on initiatives aimed at benefiting humanity.

Rai underscored the significance of computing infrastructure in the modern world by sharing an anecdote from her time in the tech industry. She noted the critical role of these infrastructures, highlighting how even minor components can disrupt significant operations.

Further, Rai outlined India's competitive advantage in AI and data infrastructure, attributing much of its success to government support. Despite managing 20 per cent of global data, India's data center capacity remains limited, presenting a significant opportunity for growth. She also highlighted the energy sector as a major investment area in recent years.

