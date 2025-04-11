People who play games to gain power are interested only in advancement of their family: PM Modi in Varanasi.
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
People who play games to gain power are interested only in advancement of their family: PM Modi in Varanasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea's Drone Endeavours: Kim Jong Un's Military Advancement
Diplomacy in Focus: French and Chinese Leaders Meet in Beijing
BRS Leaders, Including KTR, Face Allegation of Spreading Fake News
Leaders Convene in Paris for Ukraine Peace Discussions
Controversy Erupts Over Kunal Kamra's Stand-Up; Political Leaders and Comedians Clash