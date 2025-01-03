Historical Legacy Revived: 'Phule' Hits Theatres on Jyotirao Phule's Anniversary
The film 'Phule', starring Pratik Gandhi, is scheduled for theatrical release on April 11, marking Jyotirao Phule's 197th birth anniversary. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the movie explores the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, aiming to connect with younger generations by unveiling lesser-known aspects of their contributions.
The much-anticipated film 'Phule', featuring actor Pratik Gandhi, is set to make its theatrical debut on April 11, aligning with the 197th birth anniversary of the revered social reformer Jyotirao Phule.
Helmed by skilled filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, the movie casts Gandhi in the pivotal role of Phule, sharing the screen with actor Patralekhaa, who portrays the iconic educationalist Savitribai Phule. This cinematic endeavor aims to shed light on the profound impact of these historical figures.
In an official declaration by Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions, and Zee Studios, the release date was revealed on Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary. Mahadevan articulates that the film is a heartfelt homage and a rich, nostalgic journey that offers insights beyond conventional history texts for the younger audience.
