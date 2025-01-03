Left Menu

Historical Legacy Revived: 'Phule' Hits Theatres on Jyotirao Phule's Anniversary

The film 'Phule', starring Pratik Gandhi, is scheduled for theatrical release on April 11, marking Jyotirao Phule's 197th birth anniversary. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the movie explores the lives of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, aiming to connect with younger generations by unveiling lesser-known aspects of their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:04 IST
Historical Legacy Revived: 'Phule' Hits Theatres on Jyotirao Phule's Anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated film 'Phule', featuring actor Pratik Gandhi, is set to make its theatrical debut on April 11, aligning with the 197th birth anniversary of the revered social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

Helmed by skilled filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, the movie casts Gandhi in the pivotal role of Phule, sharing the screen with actor Patralekhaa, who portrays the iconic educationalist Savitribai Phule. This cinematic endeavor aims to shed light on the profound impact of these historical figures.

In an official declaration by Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions, and Zee Studios, the release date was revealed on Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary. Mahadevan articulates that the film is a heartfelt homage and a rich, nostalgic journey that offers insights beyond conventional history texts for the younger audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025