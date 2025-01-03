Left Menu

A Spiritual Journey: Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at the Vice President's House

The Vice President's House in New Delhi hosted the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, a spiritually enriching event led by Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj. Organized by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, the event highlighted India's spiritual heritage through Raas Leela, Rukmini Vivah, and Yagya Purnahuti, promoting universal harmony and devotion.

In a rare fusion of spirituality, devotion, and ancient wisdom, New Delhi's Vice President's House became the hub of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, hosted by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar. The event was expertly guided by noted spiritual orator Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj.

This grand celebration underscored India's spiritual legacy as it transformed the vice-presidential residence into a center for enlightenment. During the Katha, the depiction of Raas Leela captivated audiences as it conveyed global harmony and the balance between individuality and collective consciousness.

The spiritual narrative also included a heartwarming retelling of Rukmini Vivah, illustrating marriage as a sacred union and inspiring reverence for Vedic traditions. Concluding with Yagya Purnahuti, Vice President Dhankhar and his wife led prayers for peace and prosperity, reinforcing devotion and ethical leadership in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

