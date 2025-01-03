Anne Hathaway Receives Mysore Sandalwood Soap Gift, Spotlight on Karnataka’s Iconic Brand

Hollywood icon Anne Hathaway received a gift of Mysore Sandalwood soap from chef Vikas Khanna during her visit to his acclaimed New York restaurant, Bungalow. Khanna also presented Hathaway with Monica Saigal's novel 'Kiss in Kashmir' and a handcrafted marble box.

The exchange quickly gained online traction when the official 'X' account of Mysore Sandalwood Soap expressed gratitude in a post on January 2. The post honored Khanna's act of showcasing Karnataka's cultural legacy internationally.

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited Chairman Appaji Nadagouda praised Khanna for promoting the state's heritage globally. Inspired, several users recommended strategies for boosting the brand's global presence, including partnerships with luxury hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)