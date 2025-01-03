Bargarh's Dhanu Yatra: A Glorious Celebration of Culture and Heritage

The much-anticipated Dhanu Yatra festival has officially begun in Bargarh district, Odisha, marking a significant cultural event known as the world's largest open-air theatre. The inauguration was attended by distinguished figures including President Droupadi Murmu and local political leaders.

This year's festival will continue until January 13, celebrating the mythological story of Lord Krishna's victory over Mathura. Bargarh transforms into Mathura while Ambapali turns into Gopapura, uniting the community in a celebration of Odia heritage and spirituality.

Since its inception in 1947, Dhanu Yatra has been a symbol of cultural pride. The government supports its success with a financial grant, and for the first time, the festival will be live-streamed across Odisha, bringing the grandeur of the festival to a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)