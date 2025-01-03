Left Menu

Bargarh's Dhanu Yatra: A Glorious Celebration of Culture and Heritage

Dhanu Yatra, the world's largest open-air theatre festival, has commenced in Bargarh, Odisha. Celebrated over an 8 km radius, the event depicts Lord Krishna's victory over Mathura, emphasizing cultural unity and spiritual consciousness. First celebrated in 1947, the festival's grandeur continues, with live streaming introduced this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:31 IST
  • India

The much-anticipated Dhanu Yatra festival has officially begun in Bargarh district, Odisha, marking a significant cultural event known as the world's largest open-air theatre. The inauguration was attended by distinguished figures including President Droupadi Murmu and local political leaders.

This year's festival will continue until January 13, celebrating the mythological story of Lord Krishna's victory over Mathura. Bargarh transforms into Mathura while Ambapali turns into Gopapura, uniting the community in a celebration of Odia heritage and spirituality.

Since its inception in 1947, Dhanu Yatra has been a symbol of cultural pride. The government supports its success with a financial grant, and for the first time, the festival will be live-streamed across Odisha, bringing the grandeur of the festival to a wider audience.

