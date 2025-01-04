Golden Globes 2025: A Star-Studded Launch to Hollywood's Awards Season

The annual Golden Globes, which mark the beginning of Hollywood's awards season, will take place on Sunday. Celebrated films including "Wicked," "The Brutalist," and "Emilia Perez" are vying for top honors in anticipation of the Oscars.

Famed actors Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, and others are among those competing for acting accolades at this star-studded event. The ceremony will be hosted for the first time by comedian Nikki Glaser, promising a fresh and entertaining experience.

Audiences can catch the glamour and excitement live on CBS or through streaming on Paramount+ as the Golden Globes set the stage for an exciting season of accolades and achievements in Hollywood.

