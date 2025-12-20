Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet Shatters Rumors with Bold Musical Debut

Actor Timothee Chalamet dispels rumors about being British rapper EsDeeKid with a surprise musical collaboration. He and EsDeeKid released a remixed track video '4 Raws' showcasing Chalamet's hip-hop skills and confirming his role as a collaborator. The move silences speculation and highlights Chalamet's love for the genre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:33 IST
Timothee Chalamet (Photo/Instagram/@tchalame). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Timothee Chalamet has put an end to online speculation linking him to British rapper EsDeeKid with an unexpected musical twist, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Chalamet and EsDeeKid unveiled a remixed version of the track '4 Raws' on Instagram, showcasing Chalamet's rapping skills alongside the concealed rapper.

The clip features Chalamet rapping about his life and career, referencing his upcoming film 'Marty Supreme' and his nickname, Lil' Timmy Tim. This collaboration confirms Chalamet's involvement as a featured artist, dispelling rumors of him being EsDeeKid's alter ego, as highlighted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Chalamet has previously expressed his admiration for hip-hop, and his performance on the remix shows his playful yet confident delivery. The collaboration is one of the actor's unconventional promotional activities for 'Marty Supreme' as he aims for his first Academy Award, following a previous Grammy-nominated soundtrack effort.

With theories about EsDeeKid laid to rest, celebrity alter ego speculations continue in Hollywood, where fans draw connections between stars and anonymous personas, according to the outlet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

