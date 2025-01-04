Left Menu

Jackie Shroff Pays Heartfelt Tribute to RD Burman on Death Anniversary

Actor Jackie Shroff commemorated the legendary RD Burman on his death anniversary through a heartfelt Instagram tribute. He shared a monochrome video of Burman performing, accompanied by a nostalgic note. Even 31 years post Burman's demise, his collaborations with iconic figures remain celebrated by music enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:23 IST
Jackie Shroff Pays Heartfelt Tribute to RD Burman on Death Anniversary
Actor Jackie Shroff and RD Burman (Image Source: Instagram/@apnabhidu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, Bollywood's versatile actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to the late, legendary composer RD Burman on the anniversary of his death. Shroff took to Instagram to share a monochrome video of Burman performing his timeless hit 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', reflecting on Burman's lasting musical legacy.

The 'Yudh' actor posted, 'Remembering RD Burman Ji (27 Jun 1939-4 Jan 1994)' with an emotive folded hands emoji. His tribute included a nostalgic photo of the enduring composer adorned in a red shirt and black glasses, echoing Burman's artistic vibrancy.

Despite 31 years passing since Burman's demise, his revolutionary compositions continue to enchant music lovers. Burman's collaborations with legendary artists such as Gulzar, Lata Mangeshkar, and Kishore Kumar have left an indelible mark in the world of Hindi cinema. Among the most iconic partnerships was his creative union with Gulzar, with classics like 'Musafir Hoon Yaaron' from the movie 'Parichay'. Their partnership reportedly blossomed from an impromptu, nocturnal session in Gulzar's car, sparking a lifelong friendship and a series of unforgettable songs.

RD Burman and Gulzar's illustrious collaborations produced staples of Indian music, including 'Tere bina zindagi se koi' from 'Aandhi' (1975) and 'Tujhse naraz nahi zindagi' from 'Masoom' (1983). Son of renowned composer SD Burman, Pancham Da profoundly transformed Hindi film music, debuting with Mehmood's 'Chhote Nawab' in 1961. RD Burman passed away on January 4, 1994, at age 54, yet his musical genius endures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025