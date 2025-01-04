Coldplay Concert Under Fire in Ahmedabad for Child Safety Concerns

The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has issued a stringent notice to singer Chris Martin and organizers of the Coldplay concert, prohibiting the use of children in any form during the performance set for January 25 and 26, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Additionally, the organizers must ensure that no children enter the concert without ear protection.

The directive highlights that sound levels exceeding 120 decibels could pose serious health risks to children. Failure to adhere will attract strict actions from the authority, acting upon a complaint from Pandit Rao Dharnevar, an Assistant Professor of Sociology from Chandigarh. Dharnevar stresses that children exposed to loud noises and bright lights at concerts could suffer in their physical and mental development.

This incident is not Dharnevar's first activism against loud concerts affecting children. Previously, he had filed a complaint against Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's New Year's Eve concert, leading to a notice from the Punjab government's Women and Child Department to reconsider certain song performances. Dharnevar believes such content negatively impacts impressionable youth, especially in the presence of minors. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)