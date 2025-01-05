Medal of Freedom Honors Cultural Icons, Sparks Controversy

Outgoing President Joe Biden has bestowed the United States' most prestigious civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, upon 19 noteworthy individuals. Among the recipients were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football icon Lionel Messi, philanthropic mogul George Soros, and acclaimed actor Denzel Washington. This honor recognizes their significant contributions to American society and the global community.

The ceremony, held at the White House's East Room, attracted several former high-ranking officials, including past President Bill Clinton and Defense Secretary Loyd Austin, alongside celebrity attendees. However, notable absences included Messi, who cited a scheduling conflict. Biden praised the awardees for their ability to inspire and pioneer cultural movements while addressing deep societal challenges, reinforcing the values of America amid adversity.

While the event celebrated unity and achievement, George Soros' inclusion ignited backlash from Republican figures and MAGA supporters. Critics, like Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Sheehy, harshly condemned Soros' recognition, associating it with broader political grievances. Despite this, Soros and other laureates emphasized their continued commitment to advancing democracy, human rights, and social equity worldwide.

