Lily-Rose Depp Defends 'The Idol' Creator Amid Controversy

Lily-Rose Depp addresses criticism directed at her friend and 'The Idol' co-creator Sam Levinson. Despite the backlash over the show's controversial content, Depp appreciates her growth from the project and defends Levinson's talent. The series starred Depp and The Weeknd but was canceled after one season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:13 IST
Lily-Rose Depp has come to the defense of her friend Sam Levinson, co-creator of the HBO series 'The Idol', amidst a wave of criticism following the show's debut. The series, which premiered in 2023, faced backlash due to its alleged sexually graphic content and portrayal of toxic relationships.

Depp, alongside singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, starred in the series that sparked heated discussions among audiences. Despite the controversy, Depp views her time on the show positively, reflecting on the experience as a significant period of personal and professional growth.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Depp expressed her disappointment in hearing negative comments about Levinson. She emphasized the friendship they share and her admiration for his creative work. 'The Idol' was eventually canceled after its first season, yet Depp remains proud of her involvement in the challenging project.

