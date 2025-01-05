Left Menu

Jim Courier's First Live Cricket Experience: A Grand Slam Champion's Thrill

Tennis legend Jim Courier watched cricket live for the first time at the Sydney Cricket Ground, sitting alongside Steve Waugh, an experience he described as incredible. Courier, in Australia for the Grand Slam, enjoyed the energy and discussed future tennis stars like Alcaraz and Sinner.

Updated: 05-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:33 IST
Tennis legend Jim Courier had a thrilling first live experience of cricket at the Sydney Cricket Ground, an event he shared alongside former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh. On his trip Down Under for the Australian Open, Courier took time to witness a live match, an opportunity he described as 'an incredible experience.'

Courier, who commentates for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, found the atmosphere electrifying as India and Australia battled for supremacy in the series-deciding fifth Test match. Expressing his admiration, he noted the seamless energy of the live game, a stark contrast to his usual TV viewing.

Reflecting on tennis, Courier praised upcoming talents such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, expressing confidence in their ability to continue the legacy left by greats like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He also shared fond memories of playing against Leander Paes and congratulated him on his Hall of Fame induction.

