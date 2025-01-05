Akshay Kumar: The Thanos of Maddock Films' Horror Universe
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's role in 'Stree 2' is a key part of Maddock Films' horror universe, which continues with 'Sky Force'. Producer Dinesh Vijan confirms Kumar's ongoing involvement. 'Stree 2', a 2024 hit, will be followed by 'Stree 3' in August 2027.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has emerged as a significant figure in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe following his cameo in 'Stree 2'.
Producer Dinesh Vijan, speaking at the trailer launch of their new film 'Sky Force', confirmed that Kumar is set to become a recurring presence in this series of films.
While details about his future roles remain under wraps, Vijan likened Kumar's character to Marvel Universe supervillain Thanos, indicating a central role in the storyline. Audiences can expect 'Stree 3', the sequel to 'Stree 2', to hit cinemas in August 2027.
