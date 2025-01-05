Akshay Kumar: The Thanos of Maddock Films' Horror Universe

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has emerged as a significant figure in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe following his cameo in 'Stree 2'.

Producer Dinesh Vijan, speaking at the trailer launch of their new film 'Sky Force', confirmed that Kumar is set to become a recurring presence in this series of films.

While details about his future roles remain under wraps, Vijan likened Kumar's character to Marvel Universe supervillain Thanos, indicating a central role in the storyline. Audiences can expect 'Stree 3', the sequel to 'Stree 2', to hit cinemas in August 2027.

