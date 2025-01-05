Blaze Strikes at the Heart of Old Railway Road Sweet Shop

A devastating blaze broke out at a sweet shop on Old Railway Road, critically injuring the owner and his son, according to an official statement.

The horrific incident unfolded as the two tried to awaken around 10 workers who were trapped inside during their sleep, prompting an urgent escape to an adjacent shop.

After multiple hours of challenging firefighting, involving more than ten engines, the fire was finally subdued. Both injured were transferred to Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi, as stated by former local councilor Dalip Sahni, an eyewitness to the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)