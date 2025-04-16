Israel's Indefinite Military Presence: A Buffer in Middle East Conflict Zones

Israel's Defence Minister has announced a significant shift in military strategy, stating that troops will maintain their presence in security zones across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria for an indefinite period. This move seeks to function as a buffer, offering protection to Israeli communities from potential threats.

According to Israel Katz, the Israeli military will not evacuate these secured areas, unlike previous practices. The forces have recently expanded their control in Gaza, a tactical measure in response to the cessation of a ceasefire with Hamas last month, aimed at exerting pressure on the group for hostage release.

Similarly, Israeli forces have held onto certain territories in Lebanon post-ceasefire with Hezbollah and have established a buffer zone in southern Syria. The strategy is intended to prevent a repetition of Hamas' large-scale assault on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)