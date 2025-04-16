Israel's Indefinite Military Presence: A Buffer in Middle East Conflict Zones
Israel's defence minister announced that the military will stay indefinitely in security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. This move aims to serve as a buffer and prevent further attacks. The decision follows recent military operations in Gaza and ongoing tensions with Hamas and Hezbollah.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Defence Minister has announced a significant shift in military strategy, stating that troops will maintain their presence in security zones across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria for an indefinite period. This move seeks to function as a buffer, offering protection to Israeli communities from potential threats.
According to Israel Katz, the Israeli military will not evacuate these secured areas, unlike previous practices. The forces have recently expanded their control in Gaza, a tactical measure in response to the cessation of a ceasefire with Hamas last month, aimed at exerting pressure on the group for hostage release.
Similarly, Israeli forces have held onto certain territories in Lebanon post-ceasefire with Hezbollah and have established a buffer zone in southern Syria. The strategy is intended to prevent a repetition of Hamas' large-scale assault on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Syria Plunged into Darkness: Nation Faces Power Outage
Growing Dissent in Gaza: Families Challenge Hamas Authority
Israel Expands Operations in Gaza, Calls for Hamas Disarmament
Resilience Amidst Chaos: Assyrian New Year Parade Marred by Axe Attack
Syria's Power Crisis: Nationwide Blackout Shines Light on Energy Struggles