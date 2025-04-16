Congress Workers Rally Against ED's Charges on Gandhis
Congress workers held a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate office against charges filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies, the demonstrators were detained when they attempted to enter the premises. Similar protests occurred across the state, including Mangaluru.
In a formidable display of dissent, Congress workers converged outside the Enforcement Directorate's Shanti Nagar office, vocally opposing recent charges against party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
Carrying flags and placards, the demonstrators condemned the BJP and ED for what they called a politically-motivated move against opposition leaders.
Despite attempts to breach the ED office, police detained the protesters. Similar protests took place in various regions, notably Mangaluru.
