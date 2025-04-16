Left Menu

Congress Workers Rally Against ED's Charges on Gandhis

Congress workers held a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate office against charges filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies, the demonstrators were detained when they attempted to enter the premises. Similar protests occurred across the state, including Mangaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:37 IST
Congress Workers Rally Against ED's Charges on Gandhis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a formidable display of dissent, Congress workers converged outside the Enforcement Directorate's Shanti Nagar office, vocally opposing recent charges against party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Carrying flags and placards, the demonstrators condemned the BJP and ED for what they called a politically-motivated move against opposition leaders.

Despite attempts to breach the ED office, police detained the protesters. Similar protests took place in various regions, notably Mangaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025