Renowned Kannada Novelist Na D'Souza Passes Away at 87

Na D'Souza, an eminent figure in Kannada literature, has died at 87, sources close to the family reported. The novelist, famed for his wide range of works that include over 40 novels, succumbed to illness in Mangaluru, leaving behind a significant legacy.

Hailing from Sagara in Shivamogga district, D'Souza was a vocal advocate for environmental protection alongside his literary contributions. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow at the news, noting D'Souza's public concern and activism as key elements of his life's work.

His award-winning works, such as 'Kadina Benki' and the film-adapted 'Dweepa', have left a profound impact on readers and critics alike. D'Souza's accolades include the Central Sahitya Academy's Bala Sahitya Puraskar. He also presided over the 80th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)