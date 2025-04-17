Doctor Under Fire: Alleged Smoking 'Training' Video Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing development, an FIR has been lodged against a government medical officer after a video allegedly depicted him teaching a minor how to smoke. The incident, involving Dr. Suresh Chandra at Kuthand's Primary Health Centre, surfaced after a video showed him instructing a five-year-old boy in smoking.

Dr. Chandra was caught on video placing a cigarette in the child's mouth, instructing him to inhale, and later criticizing him for not following directions. The shocking footage led to widespread public condemnation and the doctor's subsequent transfer while a probe was commissioned.

Dr. Chandra has defended his actions, claiming that the cigarette was made of chocolate and that the video was part of a larger scheme against him. An investigation led by Additional CMO Dr. S D Chaudhary is currently underway to uncover the truth behind these allegations.

