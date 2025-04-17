Left Menu

Charting New Waters: EU Naval Force and Indian Navy Strengthen Maritime Ties

The European Union Naval Force Operation ATALANTA is proposing a joint exercise with the Indian Navy, aiming to enhance interoperability and combat piracy. Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano emphasized the Indian Ocean's strategic importance, noting successful reductions in piracy incidents via collaborative efforts with Indian naval forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union Naval Force Operation ATALANTA is setting the stage for a significant collaborative exercise with the Indian Navy, planned for next month. This initiative aims at bolstering interoperability and enhancing efforts against piracy and maritime threats in the strategically crucial Indian Ocean and Red Sea regions.

Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, spoke to reporters at the European Union's Delegation to India, recognizing the Indian Navy's pivotal role in the area. He stressed that the Indian Ocean should remain a free, open, sustainable, and inclusive zone, reflecting the strengthening maritime security cooperation between the EU and India.

Since its inception in 2008, EUNAVFOR ATALANTA has been instrumental in the EU's defense strategies in the Indo-Pacific. Recent collaborative efforts with regional navies have led to a marked decrease in piracy, particularly outside Somali territorial waters, showcasing the importance of continued international coordination in securing maritime routes.

