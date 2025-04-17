Charting New Waters: EU Naval Force and Indian Navy Strengthen Maritime Ties

The European Union Naval Force Operation ATALANTA is setting the stage for a significant collaborative exercise with the Indian Navy, planned for next month. This initiative aims at bolstering interoperability and enhancing efforts against piracy and maritime threats in the strategically crucial Indian Ocean and Red Sea regions.

Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, spoke to reporters at the European Union's Delegation to India, recognizing the Indian Navy's pivotal role in the area. He stressed that the Indian Ocean should remain a free, open, sustainable, and inclusive zone, reflecting the strengthening maritime security cooperation between the EU and India.

Since its inception in 2008, EUNAVFOR ATALANTA has been instrumental in the EU's defense strategies in the Indo-Pacific. Recent collaborative efforts with regional navies have led to a marked decrease in piracy, particularly outside Somali territorial waters, showcasing the importance of continued international coordination in securing maritime routes.

