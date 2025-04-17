Left Menu

Farmers Rally Against Vance's India Visit: 'India Is Not For Sale'

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) plans to protest against US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India. The farmers' body opposes US commerce strategies to open India's agricultural market, fearing negative impacts on domestic farmers. AIKS calls for demonstrations and urges protective measures for local agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:19 IST
Farmers Rally Against Vance's India Visit: 'India Is Not For Sale'
Vance
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) announced mass protests in response to US Vice President J D Vance's forthcoming visit to India. The farmers' organization is rallying against perceived threats to local farming posed by US trade policies.

AIKS urged its branches nationwide to conduct demonstrations with 'Vance Go Back! India Is Not For Sale' as their rallying cry on April 21, coinciding with Vance's arrival. They express concerns over US demands to open India's agriculture market, which could damage domestic farming interests.

The group criticized ongoing trade negotiations, arguing that these talks ignore state and parliamentary interests and could harm India's agricultural sector by flooding it with cheap US produce. AIKS calls for robust action to safeguard farmers' livelihoods amidst these international trade pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025