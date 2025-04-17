Farmers Rally Against Vance's India Visit: 'India Is Not For Sale'
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) plans to protest against US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India. The farmers' body opposes US commerce strategies to open India's agricultural market, fearing negative impacts on domestic farmers. AIKS calls for demonstrations and urges protective measures for local agriculture.
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) announced mass protests in response to US Vice President J D Vance's forthcoming visit to India. The farmers' organization is rallying against perceived threats to local farming posed by US trade policies.
AIKS urged its branches nationwide to conduct demonstrations with 'Vance Go Back! India Is Not For Sale' as their rallying cry on April 21, coinciding with Vance's arrival. They express concerns over US demands to open India's agriculture market, which could damage domestic farming interests.
The group criticized ongoing trade negotiations, arguing that these talks ignore state and parliamentary interests and could harm India's agricultural sector by flooding it with cheap US produce. AIKS calls for robust action to safeguard farmers' livelihoods amidst these international trade pressures.
