Adivasi Mela 2025: Boosting Tribal Education and Celebrating Culture

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 'Adivasi Mela 2025' to celebrate tribal culture and simultaneously launch the 'Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana'. This initiative addresses tribal student dropouts by providing crucial financial help to students across government and aided schools in Odisha.

The financial incentive of Rs 5,000 aims to aid around 2 lakh students annually, tackling the socio-economic challenges that compel many to leave their studies midway for livelihood reasons. The chief minister highlighted the importance of integrating tribal communities into the state's development narrative.

The fair not only showcases Odisha's tribal heritage with art exhibits, demonstrations, and food stalls but also addresses regional inequalities. Plans for development councils were unveiled to empower tribal communities by preventing non-tribal land acquisition and safeguarding rights under the incumbent administration.

