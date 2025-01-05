Left Menu

Adivasi Mela 2025: Boosting Tribal Education and Celebrating Culture

Odisha's Chief Minister launched the 'Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana' at Adivasi Mela 2025 to help tribal students financially and prevent dropouts. The scheme aims to support 2 lakh students annually. The fair showcases tribal culture with art, handicrafts, and performances, while promoting development councils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:24 IST
Adivasi Mela 2025: Boosting Tribal Education and Celebrating Culture
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 'Adivasi Mela 2025' to celebrate tribal culture and simultaneously launch the 'Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana'. This initiative addresses tribal student dropouts by providing crucial financial help to students across government and aided schools in Odisha.

The financial incentive of Rs 5,000 aims to aid around 2 lakh students annually, tackling the socio-economic challenges that compel many to leave their studies midway for livelihood reasons. The chief minister highlighted the importance of integrating tribal communities into the state's development narrative.

The fair not only showcases Odisha's tribal heritage with art exhibits, demonstrations, and food stalls but also addresses regional inequalities. Plans for development councils were unveiled to empower tribal communities by preventing non-tribal land acquisition and safeguarding rights under the incumbent administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025