Tragic Loss: The Vivienne's Legacy in Drag Culture

James Lee Williams, known as The Vivienne and winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK', has died at 32. Born in Wales, Williams rose to fame in 2015 as UK's Drag Ambassador. His passing prompted heartfelt tributes, celebrating his talent and dedication to drag culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 03:17 IST
James Lee Williams, better known by his stage name The Vivienne, has passed away at the age of 32, as announced by publicist Simon Jones on Sunday. The beloved drag performer, who captivated audiences, rose to fame after winning 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'.

The Vivienne was a prominent figure in drag culture, with his stage persona inspired by the celebrated English fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood. Becoming the UK Drag Ambassador in 2015, he made a lasting impact on the art form. An outpouring of tributes followed his death, reflecting his influence and charisma.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' expressed its sorrow on the social media platform X, lauding The Vivienne's talent and commitment to drag as an art. Michelle Visage, a judge on the show, shared her grief on Instagram, remarking on the profound void his passing creates. The Vivienne's legacy is cherished and remembered fondly by peers and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

