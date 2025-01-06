Golden Globes Dazzle: Stars and Surprises on the Red Carpet

The Golden Globes returned with unparalleled glamour as Hollywood stars like Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody, and Angelina Jolie dazzled on the red carpet. The ceremony marked the year's first major movie awards event, adding excitement with no clear frontrunner for top accolades.

Ariana Grande, shining in a Givenchy gown, paid homage to the 'Yellow Brick Road,' while Brody sported a notable brooch. Movies like 'The Brutalist' and Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' led the movie categories, while TV series 'The Bear' and 'Only Murders in the Building' aimed for television honors.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser and aired on CBS and Paramount+, this year's Globes will not only highlight A-list names like Dwayne Johnson and Elton John but also potentially spotlight Oscars contenders, with a renewed focus on diversity and ethics in its expanded voting body.

