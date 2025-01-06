Golden Globes: Star-Studded Triumphs and Surprises

Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin took home prestigious honors early during Sunday's Golden Globes, marking Hollywood's celebratory kickoff to the awards path culminating in the Oscars. Saldana, overcome with emotion, was awarded best supporting film actress for her role as a lawyer in the musical thriller "Emilia Perez."

Meanwhile, Culkin snagged the best supporting film actor accolade for "A Real Pain," delivering a heartfelt thank you to his wife for enduring his "mania." First-time host Nikki Glaser opened the event by playfully engaging with the celebrity-packed audience, teasing stars like Timothee Chalamet and Harrison Ford.

The Golden Globes, decided by 334 journalists from 85 countries, spotlighted diverse movies and performances. This year saw a notable expansion and reform in the voting body, addressing past criticisms. Among the contenders, intense speculation surrounds the Oscars' coveted best picture award set for March.

(With inputs from agencies.)