Billie Jean King Shines on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Historic Star

American tennis legend Billie Jean King has been given her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman honored in the new sports entertainment category. The 81-year-old celebrated athlete expressed hopes of not being the last woman to receive such an accolade.

King's illustrious career includes 39 Grand Slam victories in singles and doubles, along with a legacy of advocacy for gender equality. Her efforts include the creation of the Women's Tennis Association and the iconic 'Battle of the Sexes' match. The 2017 film 'Battle of the Sexes' celebrated King's role in this transformative era of sports.

Basketball icon Magic Johnson praised King during the unveiling ceremony, commending her for her persistent fight for justice and equality. King's dedication has also earned her accolades such as the Congressional Gold Medal, highlighting her impact beyond the tennis court in advancing equal rights for women.

