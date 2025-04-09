Left Menu

Billie Jean King Shines on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Historic Star

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has been awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a champion of 39 Grand Slam events and advocate for social equality, King is the first woman in the sports entertainment category. Celebrated for her contributions to gender equality in sports, King continues to inspire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:40 IST
Billie Jean King Shines on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Historic Star
Billie Jean King

American tennis legend Billie Jean King has been given her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman honored in the new sports entertainment category. The 81-year-old celebrated athlete expressed hopes of not being the last woman to receive such an accolade.

King's illustrious career includes 39 Grand Slam victories in singles and doubles, along with a legacy of advocacy for gender equality. Her efforts include the creation of the Women's Tennis Association and the iconic 'Battle of the Sexes' match. The 2017 film 'Battle of the Sexes' celebrated King's role in this transformative era of sports.

Basketball icon Magic Johnson praised King during the unveiling ceremony, commending her for her persistent fight for justice and equality. King's dedication has also earned her accolades such as the Congressional Gold Medal, highlighting her impact beyond the tennis court in advancing equal rights for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025