Payal Kapadia's Cinematic Journey: From Cannes to Golden Globes

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' faced stiff competition at the Golden Globe Awards, where it was nominated in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category. The award ultimately went to France's 'Emilia Perez', a film that also secured a Best Supporting Actress Globe for Zoe Saldana.

Kapadia, who is also a nominee for Best Director, has made history with her film by being the first from India to win the Grand Prix at Cannes. Her work focuses on the intricate friendships between two Malayali nurses in Mumbai, showcasing cultural narratives often unseen on international platforms.

Other nominees included Poland's 'The Girl With the Needle' and Brazil's 'I'm Still Here'. 'All We Imagine As Light' is also up for multiple nominations at the upcoming BAFTAs. The Golden Globe Awards streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)