Hollywood Shines at 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Angelina Jolie's Dazzling Comeback

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards kicked off the 2025 season in style at the Beverly Hilton. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the event showcased top-tier talent, highlighted by Angelina Jolie's triumphant return with a Best Actress nomination. The evening also celebrated icons Viola Davis and Ted Danson with prestigious awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:17 IST
Angelina Jolie (Photo/Instagram/@goldenglobes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood's 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards illuminated the Beverly Hilton on Sunday evening, marking the onset of the 2025 awards season. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the lavish affair, which was graced by an illustrious lineup of A-list celebrities from film and television.

Among the star-studded attendees was actress Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie. The pair turned heads with a chic appearance on the red carpet, symbolizing a milestone in Jolie's cinematic journey.

Nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role as opera legend Maria Callas in 'Maria', Jolie dazzled alongside her daughter, who captivated the audience with her stylish ensemble. The Golden Globes celebrate Jolie's career resurgence with her latest acclaimed performance.

The awards spotlighted Jolie, known for past Golden Globe triumphs, and featured a spectacular roster of industry talent, including Cynthia Erivo, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Glen Powell, and Colman Domingo. The international audience tuned in via CBS, Paramount+, and Lionsgate Play for viewers in India.

Hosting standout global presenters like Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, Dwayne Johnson, and Viola Davis, the gala included the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award ceremonies. Renowned actress Viola Davis was honored for her stellar career in entertainment, while television great Ted Danson received the Carol Burnett Award. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

