Golden Globes Delight: Surprising Wins and Seamless Glamour

The Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, featured wins for Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan. Moore nabbed her first Globe for 'The Substance,' while Stan won for his role in 'A Different Man.' Other highlights included wins for Zoe Saldaña, Ali Wong, and the TV series 'Shogun.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beverlyhills | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:33 IST
The 82nd Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton, showcased a night of surprise wins and commendable performances. Comedian Nikki Glaser provided a humorous start, though stopped short of major roasts. Demi Moore's unexpected win for the movie 'The Substance' marked a significant career milestone, punctuated by her heartfelt acceptance speech.

Sebastian Stan's role in 'A Different Man' earned him the best supporting actor award, underscoring the challenging but necessary themes explored in the film. The night also spotlighted the trans musical 'Emilia Pérez' with Zoe Saldaña's win, emphasizing diverse storytelling in cinema. Kieran Culkin and 'Conclave' were among other notable winners.

On the TV front, 'Shogun' continued its success, with actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano winning awards. Jean Smart and Ali Wong also walked away with honors, sustaining interest in comedic television. CBS signed a five-year deal, reflecting the Globes' revived status post-Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

