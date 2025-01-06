Left Menu

Golden Globe Triumphs: Hollywood's Night of Surprise Wins

Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan secured Golden Globe awards, leading this year's Hollywood celebrations en route to the Oscars. Moore was recognized for her role in 'The Substance,' while Stan's award came for 'A Different Man.' Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin also received accolades for their supporting performances.

The Golden Globe awards saw Demi Moore and Sebastian Stan winning top honors, as they kicked off Hollywood's awards season. Moore won best female actor in a musical or comedy for 'The Substance,' capturing the role of a fading actress on a quest for eternal youth. Her emotional speech revealed her shock and gratitude at receiving her first acting award after a 45-year career.

In a poignant moment, Sebastian Stan was named best male actor in a musical or comedy for 'A Different Man,' a film tackling themes of disability and disfigurement. Stan stressed the importance of addressing ignorance and promoting awareness. Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin were also honored for their supporting roles, in movies that challenge social narratives.

Host Nikki Glaser set a lively tone, engaging with the star-studded audience, embodying Hollywood's political tension. Meanwhile, the red carpet was ablaze with fashion statements, highlighted by Ariana Grande's homage to the 'yellow brick road.' These wins may influence the Oscars in March, where no front-runners have yet emerged, despite the Globes' ethical challenges and structural changes to improve diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

