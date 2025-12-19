Left Menu

Aspiring Actors Arrested in Shocking Extortion Scandal

Four aspiring actors were arrested for allegedly extorting a businessman by threatening to circulate his obscene videos. They demanded Rs 9 lakh, later reduced to Rs 6 lakh. The businessman alerted police, leading to the arrest in Goregaon. Accused capturer was known to the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, four aspiring actors have been apprehended by police for allegedly extorting a significant sum from a businessman by threatening to publicize his obscene videos online. The incident has sent ripples through the community, reflecting the darker side of fame ambitions.

The accused, identified as Anmol Raj Arora, Lucky Santosh Verma, Himanshu Yogesh Kumar, and Dipali Vinod Singh, were reported to have demanded a hefty Rs 9 lakh. After negotiations, the amount dropped to Rs 6 lakh, prompting the victim to approach the authorities for help.

The police, in a strategic move, advised the businessman to lure the accused to Goregaon under the pretext of handing over the extorted money. Upon their arrival, the actors were promptly arrested. It was revealed that Anmol Arora, a known acquaintance, had captured the provocative video during their social gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

