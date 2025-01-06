Left Menu

Demi Moore's Triumphant Golden Globe Win Marks New Chapter

Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Comedy or Musical for 'The Substance'. Her powerful acceptance speech highlighted her struggles and triumphs in her acting career. Moore expressed gratitude and celebrated the award as a significant milestone in her life and career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:18 IST
Demi Moore (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Demi Moore clinched her first Golden Globe award for Best Female Actor Performance in a Comedy or Musical, in recognition of her role in the body-horror satire film, 'The Substance'. Her unexpected win and candid speech received resounding applause at the prestigious ceremony.

Expressing disbelief, Moore, 62, reflected on her extensive career spanning over 45 years, noting this was her first win as an actor. She recounted how a producer labeled her a 'popcorn actress' three decades ago, prompting her to internalize negative beliefs about her worth and potential in the industry.

Moore shared how receiving the script for 'The Substance' revitalized her sense of purpose, inspiring her to overcome self-doubt. In her heartfelt speech, she urged others to recognize their intrinsic value beyond external judgments. Celebrating her award as a symbol of personal growth and fulfillment, Moore acknowledged its significance as her third Golden Globe nomination, the first since 1990 for 'Ghost' and 1996's 'If These Walls Could Talk'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

