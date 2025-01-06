Sebastian Stan Shines with Golden Globe Win for 'A Different Man'

Sebastian Stan triumphed at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, securing the Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in 'A Different Man'. The awards ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

Emerging as the winner in a fiercely competitive category, Stan surpassed notable nominees such as Jesse Eisenberg, Hugh Grant, Gabriel LaBelle, Jesse Plemons, and Glen Powell. During his impassioned acceptance speech, Stan dedicated the accolade to his family, particularly recognizing his mother's sacrifices and his stepfather's support.

Reflecting on the film's themes, Stan delivered a powerful message about inclusivity and the need for a paradigm shift in the perception of disability and disfigurement. His heartfelt speech also included a romantic nod to his partner, Annabelle Wallis.

The award ceremony featured a plethora of Hollywood's elite, including stars like Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, and Dwayne Johnson. Meanwhile, legendary actors Viola Davis and Ted Danson were honored with the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards for their remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry.

As the global audience tuned in via Lionsgate Play in India, Stan captivated fans worldwide with his sophisticated style and compelling advocacy during one of the year's most glamorous events.

