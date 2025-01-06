Left Menu

Sebastian Stan Shines with Golden Globe Win for 'A Different Man'

Sebastian Stan clinched the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. His moving acceptance speech honored his family and partner while advocating for inclusivity. The star-studded event also honored industry icons like Viola Davis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:04 IST
Sebastian Stan Shines with Golden Globe Win for 'A Different Man'
Sebastian Stan (Photo/X/@goldenglobes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sebastian Stan triumphed at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, securing the Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in 'A Different Man'. The awards ceremony took place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

Emerging as the winner in a fiercely competitive category, Stan surpassed notable nominees such as Jesse Eisenberg, Hugh Grant, Gabriel LaBelle, Jesse Plemons, and Glen Powell. During his impassioned acceptance speech, Stan dedicated the accolade to his family, particularly recognizing his mother's sacrifices and his stepfather's support.

Reflecting on the film's themes, Stan delivered a powerful message about inclusivity and the need for a paradigm shift in the perception of disability and disfigurement. His heartfelt speech also included a romantic nod to his partner, Annabelle Wallis.

The award ceremony featured a plethora of Hollywood's elite, including stars like Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, and Dwayne Johnson. Meanwhile, legendary actors Viola Davis and Ted Danson were honored with the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards for their remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry.

As the global audience tuned in via Lionsgate Play in India, Stan captivated fans worldwide with his sophisticated style and compelling advocacy during one of the year's most glamorous events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025