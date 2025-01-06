Left Menu

Fernanda Torres Triumphs at Golden Globes with Powerful Representation

Fernanda Torres wins a Golden Globe for her role in 'I'm Still Here,' portraying Eunice Paiva, a human rights lawyer battling against Brazil's military regime. Dedicating the award to her actress mother Fernanda Montenegro, Torres highlights the enduring power of art amid adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:35 IST
Fernanda Torres (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Seasoned actress Fernanda Torres has clinched the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Drama, showcasing her talent in the film 'I'm Still Here.' Torres embodies Eunice Paiva, a formidable character who transforms from a mother and wife to a prominent human rights lawyer after her husband is forcibly taken by Brazil's military dictatorship.

Torres dedicated her accolade to her mother, renowned actress Fernanda Montenegro, who made her own mark 25 years ago with an Academy Award nomination for 'Central Station.' Expressing gratitude, Torres remarked on the resilience of art, noting that 'I'm Still Here' serves as a testament to enduring strength during challenging times.

Torres faced stiff competition from nominees like Pamela Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, and Kate Winslet. The award was presented by Viola Davis, recipient of this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award, adding a touch of gravitas to the ceremonious occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

