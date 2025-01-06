Golden Globes Shine Spotlight on Surprising Winners and Groundbreaking Films

Hollywood's awards season began with a burst of excitement as the Golden Globes honored standout performances and groundbreaking films. 'The Brutalist,' a compelling story about a Holocaust survivor's quest for the American dream, claimed the best movie drama prize, while Adrien Brody earned accolades as the best drama film actor for his portrayal of an architect navigating life in the United States.

In the musical or comedy category, the Spanish-language 'Emilia Perez' dazzled with its story of a Mexican drug lord's gender transition, topping the awards with four wins. Zoe Saldana was recognized as best supporting actress, while the film's lead, Karla Sofía Gascón, highlighted themes of identity and resilience.

Demi Moore delivered a surprising victory for best actress in a musical or comedy film, reviving her career with 'The Substance.' Meanwhile, other winners like Fernanda Torres and Sebastian Stan brought attention to social issues, urging greater understanding and inclusion. As the evening unfolded, industry favorites gathered to set the tone for the forthcoming Oscars.

(With inputs from agencies.)