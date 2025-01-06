Left Menu

Manish Malhotra's Red Carpet Debut at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra made his inaugural appearance on the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The event, held at the Beverly Hilton, celebrated major winners including ‘Emilia Perez’. Filmmaker Payal Kapadia was nominated but did not win in the Best Director category.

  • Country:
  • India

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra made a striking debut at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, gracing the red carpet in a monochrome suit from his own label.

The event, held at the illustrious Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, honored winners like 'Emilia Perez', 'The Brutalist', and 'Shogun'.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, celebrated for her film 'All We Imagine As Light', was a strong contender for Best Director Motion Picture but ultimately did not take home the prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

