Rekindled Rivalries: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Reunite at Golden Globes 2025

The 2025 Golden Globes surprised audiences when Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson shared a moment at the awards ceremony, hinting at a renewed camaraderie. Despite their past tensions during 'Fast and Furious' productions, the duo's unexpected reunion comes ahead of their collaboration in the 11th installment of the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:59 IST
Actors Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The 2025 Golden Globes created buzz when former rivals Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson exchanged smiles at the prestigious event on Sunday night. Diesel, presenting an award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, acknowledged Johnson from the podium, drawing laughter from the audience aware of their tumultuous history, as reported by Variety.

The tension between the two stars originated during their time together in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, a conflict that officially ended in 2023 when Johnson surprised fans with a cameo in 'Fast X.' Despite Diesel's 2021 open invitation for Johnson to return, which was initially declined, the duo's onscreen reunion in the upcoming 11th installment has been confirmed.

On an April 2024 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, John Cena, a fellow 'Fast' franchise actor, commented on the supposed rivalry, describing it as a clash of 'alpha, driven people.' Johnson, who joined the franchise in 2011's 'Fast Five' and starred in a spin-off, 'Hobbs & Shaw,' appears ready to move forward in collaboration with Diesel. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

