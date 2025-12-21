Left Menu

Family Feud Leads to Violent Assault in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a police constable's family suffered serious injuries in an alleged attack by neighbors. The dispute, unfolding in Alinagar village, reportedly started with an argument, escalating into violence involving sticks, iron rods, and an axe. Police are investigating the incident, believed to stem from longstanding animosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:20 IST
Family Feud Leads to Violent Assault in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking episode in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a family was brutally assaulted following an argument with neighbors on Sunday, according to police reports.

The conflict erupted in Alinagar village within Hussainabad police station's jurisdiction, when two neighbors allegedly confronted the constable's spouse over a disagreement, leading to a violent escalation.

Equipped with sticks, iron rods, and an axe, the assailants reportedly invaded the family's home, attacking them. Police officers later revealed the incident might be a result of old enmities, and continues to be under investigation as some accused remain absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025