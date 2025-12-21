Family Feud Leads to Violent Assault in Jharkhand

In a shocking episode in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a family was brutally assaulted following an argument with neighbors on Sunday, according to police reports.

The conflict erupted in Alinagar village within Hussainabad police station's jurisdiction, when two neighbors allegedly confronted the constable's spouse over a disagreement, leading to a violent escalation.

Equipped with sticks, iron rods, and an axe, the assailants reportedly invaded the family's home, attacking them. Police officers later revealed the incident might be a result of old enmities, and continues to be under investigation as some accused remain absconding.

