Pope Francis Calls for Culture of Welcome on Epiphany

Pope Francis wrapped up the Christmas season by urging the faithful to promote a culture of welcome and reject discrimination in their communities. His message was delivered during Epiphany Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, a celebration rooted in the biblical account of three wise men visiting Jesus, guided by a star that represents inclusivity.

In his homily, Francis highlighted the contrast between today's powerful communication tools and the reluctance of individuals and nations to truly understand and accept each other's diversity. He called on Christians worldwide to reject exclusion and cultivate environments that encourage integration and sharing.

This Mass concluded a busy Christmas season that coincides with the 2025 Holy Year kickoff, expected to attract millions of pilgrims to Rome. The Pope, approaching 88, faces a hectic schedule managing his papal responsibilities and engaging with global leaders and new pilgrims alike.

