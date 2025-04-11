Rana's Extradition: India Welcomes Conspirator of 26/11 Attacks

In a significant development, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has lauded the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the accused in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, affirming the importance of bringing fugitives to justice. Sule emphasized that those fleeing India after committing crimes must face trial.

On economic matters, Sule announced her intention to write to the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Citing the plunge in global crude oil prices, she expressed concern that Indian consumers are not benefiting from the reductions, questioning the lack of corresponding domestic price adjustments.

The conversation also steered towards Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent remarks on tariffs. Sule distanced herself from the comments, refocusing on her impending outreach to the Petroleum Minister. Meanwhile, Pawar linked the volatility in petrol and diesel prices to US-imposed tariffs and plans to consult Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Maharashtra.

Further commenting on Rana's extradition, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed hope that the process would unearth crucial information about the terror attack's orchestration. The US Department of Justice has acknowledged the extradition as a pivotal move towards justice for the victims. Following a protracted legal battle, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) succeeded in extraditing Rana on 10 criminal charges, including conspiracy and murder.

Now in India, Rana will be tried in connection with the deadly 2008 attacks by Laskhar-e-Tayyiba. He was produced before a special NIA court after his arrival on April 10 and subsequently remanded to an 18-day NIA custody.

