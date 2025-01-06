Left Menu

Union Home Minister Pays Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi to honor Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. He praised the Guru for his sacrifices in protecting culture and humanity against invaders, and emphasized his enduring legacy of sacrifice, bravery, and dedication.

Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Monday to pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. Shah highlighted the Guru's monumental sacrifices for the protection of culture, religion, and humanity, even as he faced relentless invaders.

While visiting the gurdwara, Shah offered prayers for the well-being of all. He took to social media, writing in Hindi, to express his reverence for Guru Gobind Singh's life, which he described as a beacon of sacrifice, bravery, and steadfast adherence to principles.

Celebrated as 'Prakash Parv', the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru recalls the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh who founded the Khalsa Panth in 1666 in Patna Sahib. Described by Shah as a figure of unyielding resolve, the Guru's life stands as an eternal guide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

