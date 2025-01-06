Call for Renaming India Gate to Bharat Mata Dwar

In a significant move, BJP's minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing the renaming of India Gate to 'Bharat Mata Dwar'.

Siddiqui argues that the current government under Modi has taken steps to heal the historical wounds inflicted by past 'Mughal invaders' and 'British robbers'. He believes that these actions have brought happiness to the nation by eradicating remnants of past oppression.

In his letter, Siddiqui highlighted Modi's achievements in renaming significant landmarks, such as transforming Aurangzeb Road to A P J Kalam Road and installing a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. He suggests that renaming India Gate would further align with the patriotic sentiments of the nation by honoring those who sacrificed for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)