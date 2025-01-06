Left Menu

Call for Renaming India Gate to Bharat Mata Dwar

Jamal Siddiqui, BJP's minority morcha president, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename India Gate as 'Bharat Mata Dwar'. He claims Modi's government has worked to erase historical oppression by renaming landmarks and suggests this renaming would honor patriots who sacrificed for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, BJP's minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing the renaming of India Gate to 'Bharat Mata Dwar'.

Siddiqui argues that the current government under Modi has taken steps to heal the historical wounds inflicted by past 'Mughal invaders' and 'British robbers'. He believes that these actions have brought happiness to the nation by eradicating remnants of past oppression.

In his letter, Siddiqui highlighted Modi's achievements in renaming significant landmarks, such as transforming Aurangzeb Road to A P J Kalam Road and installing a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. He suggests that renaming India Gate would further align with the patriotic sentiments of the nation by honoring those who sacrificed for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

