Hoax Bomb Threats Plague Delhi's Landmarks and Schools

Two iconic landmarks in Delhi, the Red Fort and Jama Masjid, received bomb threats, but after thorough police checks, no explosives were found. Similar threats last month targeted the Tamil Nadu Bhawan, and earlier, schools across Delhi received menacing emails, leading to the arrest of a juvenile suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:33 IST
Red Fort and Jama Masjid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's iconic Red Fort and Jama Masjid were at the center of a bomb scare on Thursday, causing alarm across the city. Authorities swiftly deployed Bomb Detection Teams and the Central Industrial Security Force for comprehensive inspections. Fortunately, they later confirmed no explosives were present, labeling the threat a hoax.

A similar scenario unfolded last month when the Tamil Nadu Bhawan received a bomb threat, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. No suspicious items were detected. Earlier this year, several schools in Delhi and Noida faced similar threats, causing widespread concern among parents and administrators.

The Delhi Police have been proactive in addressing these recurrent hoax threats. A significant breakthrough came with the arrest of a juvenile responsible for sending threatening emails to over 400 schools. Utilizing advanced technology, the Cyber Cell of the South District police identified and apprehended the culprits. The authorities seized a laptop and two mobile phones, which forensic experts analyzed to confirm the juvenile's involvement, despite his use of encrypted emails to hide his identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

