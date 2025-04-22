South Delhi Road Renaming and Civic Initiatives Take Center Stage in MCD Meeting
The upcoming MCD meeting will address key issues, including renaming a road to honor a Bodo leader, infrastructure upgrades, and reviewing the MCD Employees Health Scheme. With mayoral elections favoring the BJP, additional focus areas include public health, sanitation, and a decree on labour matters within the civic body.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's upcoming meeting on April 25 will tackle significant civic issues, including infrastructure development and public health reforms. Notably, a proposal to rename Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg is set to honor the Bodo leader's legacy in tribal rights and education.
Among other agenda items, a comprehensive review of the MCD Employees Health Scheme will take place, focusing on medical coverage for staff and pensioners. Strategies for modernizing administrative processes, like hiring dedicated data entry operators, and addressing labor issues will also be discussed.
The meeting will also see deliberations on solid waste management, the potential remodelling of drainage systems, and finalizing mayoral election nominations. This comes amidst the BJP's expected return to MCD leadership, following an AAP boycott.
(With inputs from agencies.)
